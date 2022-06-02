Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating the vaccine made by Novavax. It’s late in the pandemic for a new choice. But with millions still unvaccinated — or who need a booster — the Maryland-based company is hoping to find a niche. Its vaccine is made very differently than the widely used Pfizer and Moderna shots. Novavax’s COVID-19 shots are authorized in numerous other countries, but U.S. clearance is a key hurdle.