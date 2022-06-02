Monkeypox outbreak needs a united response, says WHO Africa

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Africa office says the continent’s 54 countries must be part of a united global fight against monkeypox, as countries in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere respond to unusual outbreaks of the disease. Monkeypox is ordinarily found in countries in West and Central Africa but recently the disease has been discovered in more than 20 countries including Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Israel and Australia. More than 500 cases have been reported, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe. No deaths have been reported. So far, sequencing has not yet shown any direct link to the outbreak outside Africa.