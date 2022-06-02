Mexico man accused of slaying women he lured on Facebook

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State and federal authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring women on Facebook with false job offers. Authorities said Thursday they have surveillance camera footage from two states showing the man meeting with the victims in public places. They said he may have murdered as many as seven women and had previously been sought on rape charges. So far, the bodies of two women have been found dumped in rural areas. Luring young women away from home with false job offers is growing problem in Mexico, which also faces a huge problem with women’s killings.