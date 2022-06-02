Louisiana no-permit gun bill changed to allow armed teachers

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have converted a controversial bill doing away with the need for permits to carry concealed weapons into one allowing trained teachers and school administrators to carry guns on campuses. A state Senate revamped the bill Wednesday night while invoking the mass shooting last week in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The author of the original “permitless carry” bill said Thursday that he was unsure whether he’d try to restore his original language to the bill. It’s unclear if either concept will survive as the legislative session nears its Monday night adjournment deadline.