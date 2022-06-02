Life plus 30 for plotting, killing girlfriend police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man convicted of killing his girlfriend who was a city police officer has been sentenced to life in prison, followed by 30 years. Life is the only possible sentence for second-degree murder, one of two crimes for which a Caddo Parish jury convicted 29-year-old Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson on April 20. Jurors found him guilty of planning and carrying out the murder of his child’s 22-year-old mother, Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Alyse Payne, as she left their house for her night patrol shift on Jan. 9, 2019. State District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. also gave Anderson the maximum 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder, with the sentences to be served consecutively.