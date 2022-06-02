Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company has been hit by a federal lawsuit demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday by Carmen Maldonado, mayor of the northern town of Morovis, who requested that a judge issue an injunction to force Puerto Rico’s Aqueducts and Sewer Authority to provide immediate service to residents in need. The lawsuit also seeks $1,000 for every day without water as compensation. A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.