Iran exiles claim disrupting Tehran’s surveillance cameras

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Government-run surveillance cameras around Iran’s capital reportedly have been “disrupted” as an Iranian exile group claimed it hacked into over 5,000 cameras around Tehran. The Young Journalists Club, an affiliate of Iranian state television, acknowledged the disruption Thursday on Twitter after the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq claimed it penetrated the cameras. The cameras included those around the mausoleum of the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The website for Tehran’s municipality also reportedly went down, as well as “communication systems” used by the city. It’s the latest embarrassing hack to target the country amid the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers.