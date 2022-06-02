Hindu bank manager fatally shot in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have fatally shot a Hindu bank manager in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the deadly attack on Thursday. It was the second killing of a Hindu in the past three days in the Muslim-majority region, which has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in recent months. On Tuesday, suspected militants shot and killed a Hindu schoolteacher in southern Kulgam district. After that killing, Hindu government employees staged protests in several areas, demanding the government relocate them from Kashmir to safer areas in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region.