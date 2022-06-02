George Floyd protester sues Florida police over eye injury

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A protester who suffered eye damage when a rubber bullet fired by a Fort Lauderdale police officer struck her in the face is suing the city. Latoya Ratlieff is seeking unspecified monetary damages in her lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale and Officer Eliezer Ramos, who fired the rubber bullet. She filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Ratlieff was taking part in a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest over George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. A police investigation cleared Ramos of wrongdoing, saying he was aiming at a protester who had thrown tear gas at officers.