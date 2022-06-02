Skip to Content
Ex-Detroit top cop loses bid to get on ballot for governor

By ED WHITE
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor. James Craig is the third candidate to lose a court challenge after state election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures. It’s a remarkable setback for Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan. A judge says she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans off the Aug. 2 ballot. They didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions. The appeals court says state election staff didn’t have to go line by line.

