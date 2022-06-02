EPA moves to give states, tribes more power to protect water

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed handing more power to states and tribes to block major energy projects based on water quality concerns. The proposal would undo a Trump-era rule that restricted local regulators’ authority to stand in the way of fossil fuel development. The new proposal would allow states to conduct a broader, more flexible review before making a permitting decision. The public will have time to weigh in on the proposal. For now, the Trump-era rule will remain in place.