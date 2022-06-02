Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot police say a 24 year-old Syrian man believed to be among 43 other Syrian migrants who reached Cyprus aboard two rubber dinghies has been found dead in waters just off the island’s western coastline. A police spokesman told the Associated Press Thursday that the man was likely aboard a dinghy whose occupants were told to swim to shore from a distance of around 60 meters (200 feet) so that the craft can speed off quicker. The spokesman, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said both dinghies departed from Antalya, Turkey, some 300 kilometers (185 miles) away.