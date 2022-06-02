Chrissy Metz of ‘This is Us’ writes book for children

NEW YORK (AP) — “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith. Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. Flamingo says the book is written in “simple, rhyming verse,” with illustrations by Lisa Fields. Metz is also the author of the best-selling memoir “This is Me.” She has been dating Collins, a Nashville-based songwriter and creative community advocate, since 2020.