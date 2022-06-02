Buffalo shooting suspect due in court on terror, hate charge

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man charged with carrying out a racist attack that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket faces arraignment. Payton Gendron is due in Erie County Court Thursday afternoon. That’s a day after a grand jury returned a 25-count indictment. The charges include hate-motivated domestic terrorism, murder and attempted murder as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon. The 18-year-old from Conklin, New York, was arrested immediately after the May 14 assault at a Tops Friendly Market. The indictment built on a previous murder charge filed shortly after his arrest. Gendron has pleaded not guilty.