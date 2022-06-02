Bavaria releases all files on Munich Olympic massacre

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Bavaria say they’re releasing all previously unpublished files on the attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics following criticism from relatives of Israeli athletes and coaches who died there. The top security official in the southern German state said Thursday that Bavaria will no longer keep any files under wraps, but conceded that federal authorities might still hold confidential files. The Palestinian group Black September took members of the Israeli team hostage to force the release of prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails. Eleven Israelis and a West German police officer died during a botched rescue attempt. Complaints about secrecy surrounding the files had threatened to overshadow 50th anniversary memorial event.