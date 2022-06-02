A red-hot job market awaits US teens while employers sweat

By PAUL WISEMAN and MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — 2022 is expected to be the best summer job market for teens in 15 years. Researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy predicted in a report last month that an average of 33% of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed each month from June through August this year, the highest such rate since 34% in the summer of 2007. And the pay available to them — $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work — is drawing some back into the job market. Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.