4 Kenyans shot dead in protest against dangerous wildlife

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say that a demonstration against the threats posed by wildlife turned deadly when security forces killed four protesters. Mashuru town police chief Charles Chepkonga confirmed that the protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the fatal shootings Thursday. Kajiado county Gov. Joseph Ole Lenku in a statement called on police to avoid using “excessive force” and also urged Kenyan wildlife authorities to “keep their animals away from our people.” The demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours, leading police to intervene. Residents have repeatedly called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals, with farmers upset that elephants destroy their crops and kill people.