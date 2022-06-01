Turkey breaks off high-level talks with Greece as rift grows

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will no longer hold high-level talks with neighboring Greece. Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences over a range of issues. Erdogan made the announcement Wednesday at a meeting of his party’s lawmakers in Ankara. The renewed talks had made little headway but last week Erdogan signaled his displeasure at comments made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a trip to the U.S. Erdogan said Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him after accusing the Greek leader of trying to block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter planes.