NJ residents say they’re waiting for Ida aid 9 months later

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Roughly two dozen people appeared Wednesday in Trenton to call on federal officials to speed up and improve disaster aid after remnants of Hurricane Ida struck the state, killing 30 and wrecking numerous properties. One Newark resident said she had given all her information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency but still hasn’t gotten the financial relief she said she needs to rebuild. FEMA says it has has allocated about $250 million in assistance and approved aid for some 45,000 applications. Wednesday’s event comes nine months to the day since Ida’s rains struck New Jersey. It also comes at the start of new hurricane season.