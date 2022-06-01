Mexico says seaweed-collection boats working poorly

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s Navy has admitted that the country’s Caribbean coast is facing an atypical problem with a kind of seaweed known as sargassum, and that Navy boats assigned to catch it before it drifts ashore are working poorly. Navy Secretary José Ojeda says the boats sit low in the water with little freeboard, making them risky to operate when there are waves. Ojeda advocated installing more floating barriers, and acknowledged that even that approach faces problems. The resort of Cancun has not been hit as hard ths year as the Riviera Maya and resorts further south, like Tulum.