John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — John Leguizamo is back with a new stage project that has a historical bent. He’s the co-writer of the musical “Kiss My Aztec!”  — a fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue that explores the story of the Spanish conquest of Latin America. Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo’s last one-man play on Broadway, “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around. “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10.

