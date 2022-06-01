House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.