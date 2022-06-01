Here’s how the government wants to disaster-proof your home

By FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — On this first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, federal officials are announcing a new initiative to modernize building codes. They want communities to be more resilient to hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, and other extreme weather events that are intensifying due to climate change. The program being announced at the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Wednesday offers a range of smart design and construction methods for new buildings and homes as well as those being repaired. Officials say they will “save lives, reduce property damage, and lower utility bills.” It will cost more up front, but a study shows the new codes save communities $11 per every $1 invested.