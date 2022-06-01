Former Qatar princess found dead at home in southern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have found a former princess of Qatar dead in her bed at home in southern Spain. Spanish authorities said Wednesday that Kasia Gallanio was found dead Sunday morning in her apartment in Marbella. A police spokeswoman said police went to the house after receiving a call from one of Gallanio’s daughters in France, who said her mother had not been returning calls. Police entered the house with the help of a janitor at the apartment complex and found Gallanio in bed, with no signs of violence. The spokeswoman said Gallanio had U.S. nationality and was 46. An autopsy is due to ascertain the cause of death.