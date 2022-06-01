Florida abortion restriction law challenged with lawsuit

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reproductive health providers have sued Florida over a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks. Planned Parenthood and other health centers filed the case Wednesday in state court in Tallahassee alleging the law violates the state Constitution. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week ban into law in April. His action was part of a growing conservative movement to restrict access to the procedure after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The high court’s decision, expected this summer, could potentially weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, and make other legal challenges unlikely to succeed. Florida’s law is set to take effect July 1.