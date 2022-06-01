Ex-Philadelphia detective guilty of work-linked sex assault

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A veteran Philadelphia homicide detective has been convicted of sexually assaulting or exploiting three male witnesses in a case that has led prosecutors to review dozens of homicide convictions. The victims include one man who told jurors he was in custody at police headquarters when an attempted sex assault took place. Former detective Philip Nordo is now in custody himself after Wednesday’s verdict. Defense lawyer Richard Fuschino Jr. says Nordo plans to appeal the conviction, which includes rape, stalking, official oppression and other charges. Nordo was also convicted of theft for misusing city reward money.