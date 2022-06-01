Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to 37

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll in a catastrophic collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran has risen to 37, as emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble. Officials updated the toll on Wednesday, over a week after the disaster that has prompted an outpouring of outrage and grief in the country. The structural building failure in the oil-rich but impoverished Khuzestan province has focused public attention on shoddy construction practices and prompted allegations of government corruption and negligence. Footage widely circulating online in recent days has shown angry crowds mourning and protesting at the collapse site, chanting against top officials.