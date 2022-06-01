DA: Ukrainian stabs Ukrainian at bar, thinking he’s Russian

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Anger over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turned bloody in a Brooklyn karaoke bar. Prosecutors say a Ukrainian patron stabbing another Ukrainian man in the face and neck after wrongly insisting that the man was Russian. Prosecutors are pursuing hate crime charges because of his mistaken belief about the victim’s nationality. Oleg Sulyma, 31, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including attempted murder and assault as a hate crime in connection with the April 25 attack. The man he’s accused of stabbing required 17 stitches to repair his wounds. Sulyma’s lawyer said he was also injured in the clash.