Crews remove Confederate statue outside Kentucky courthouse

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Confederate statue that stood outside a western Kentucky courthouse for more than a century has been removed. The Messenger-Inquirer reported the “Soldiers Monument” at the Daviess County Courthouse was taken down Tuesday morning and moved to the road department. That’s according to the county’s top official, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. He says it will be kept there while officials decide what to do with it. Officials voted to remove the statue in 2020, but a lawsuit over ownership delayed any action. A judge ruled last month that the statue belonged to the county.