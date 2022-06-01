Complaint: McDonald’s knowingly served Muslim family bacon

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group says workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Wednesday that it had filed a discrimination complaint on the woman’s behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Followers of Islam are not supposed to eat pork products. An email seeking comment was left with McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago. A message was also left with someone who answered the phone at Gomez Enterprises LLC, which operates the McDonald’s restaurant on Meadow Street in Chicopee.