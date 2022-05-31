Vatican official describes frenzy to turn London deal around

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A former Vatican official has testified about the frenzied meetings in 2018 that the Holy See had thought would salvage its 350 million euro investment in a London property and stem its losses. Instead, the contracts negotiated and signed in those days ended up turning control of the London property over to an Italian broker and lost the Holy See millions more. Fabrizio Tirabassi’s testimony Tuesday described a perfect storm of incompetence, alleged criminality and blind trust in people presented as friends of Francis that is at the heart of the Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial.