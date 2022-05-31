Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn’t hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country’s national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach. Ukraine is two games away from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, starting with a match against Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday. Zinchenko says “we want to give incredible emotions to the Ukrainian people because Ukrainians deserve it so much at this very moment.” Coach Oleksandr Petrakov talked of motivating player’s who are ”thinking about mothers, fathers, close relatives, family back home.”