Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:56 PM

Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

KION

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region’s ongoing crisis of people without homes. Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the plan on Tuesday. Seattle like many West Coast cities has faced a vexing problem of unhoused people for decades. Harrell was elected last year on a platform of addressing public safety and the issue of homeless camps in public spaces like parks. He vowed to move people into housing with on-site services. Critics of Seattle’s efforts to move people out of camps have said the city has not created enough housing and transitional services for people.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content