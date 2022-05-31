Sanctioned Abramovich files lawsuit at EU general court

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit at the EU’s general court against the European Union Council, which imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea owner as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies. The EU included the Russian oligarch in March in its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was forced to sell the Premier League club after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.