Russia’s Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new criminal investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs” and trying to stage rallies. He said the new charges could keep him in prison for another 15 years if he’s convicted. Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials deny that.