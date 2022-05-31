Rising food star Eitan Bernath leans into world comfort food

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As a kid, Eitan Bernath didn’t collect baseball cards, comic books or coins like his peers did. He collected kitchen tools. “My fondest memories from my life are always around food,” he says. Mind you, that life is still young. At just 19, Bernath has managed to harness his love of cooking to become a social media influencer and TV personality. This month, he’s released his first cookbook. “Eitan Eats the World” contains 85 comfort food recipes from across the globe, from a Sweet & Smoky Guac Burger to Turkish Red Lentil Soup and Kurdish Shamburak.