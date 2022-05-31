Hearing set for man in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A bond hearing is set for a 26-year-old man suspected of killing one person and wounding seven in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The hearing for Skyler Buckner is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee. District Attorney Larry Edwards says he hasn’t determined what charges Buckner will face and will ask that a formal arraignment be delayed until later this week after he receives a police report on the shooting. Edwards says Buckner remains jailed and does not yet have an attorney. Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the early Sunday shooting at the Memorial Day event in Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.