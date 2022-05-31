Federal regulators say they will keep closer eye on Boeing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it is going to keep Boeing on a shorter leash when it comes to performing safety-related work on aircraft. The FAA said Tuesday that for three more years, it will still let some Boeing employees perform some safety analysis on planes, but not for the full five-year extension Boeing requested. The move comes after more scrutiny of the FAA’s oversight of Boeing following two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The FAA says it wants to track whether Boeing makes safety improvements over the next three years, including making sure that employees performing safety analysis are protected from pressure by company managers.