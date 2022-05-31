Contracts expired, union to picket Atlantic City’s Tropicana

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Unable to reach new contracts with the Atlantic City casinos, the city’s main casino workers union will begin picketing outside one of them Wednesday. Local 54 of the Unite Here union says its members will form a picket line on the Boardwalk in front of the Tropicana casino. Contracts with the nine Atlantic City casinos were set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, and by midday Tuesday it was clear that no breakthrough was likely to happen in talks with two of the largest casino companies: Caesars Entertainment, which owns Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana, and MGM Resorts International, which owns the city’s leading property, the Borgata.