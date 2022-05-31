Canada to temporarily decriminalize certain drugs in BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada is allowing the province of British Colombia to try a three-year experiment in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs. It hopes to help stem a record number of overdose deaths by easing a fear of arrest by those who need help. The policy approved by federal officials doesn’t legalize the substances, but Canadians in the Pacific coast province who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested or charged. It takes effect Jan. 31 and applies to drug users 18 and over and include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.