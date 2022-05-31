5th judge sought to oversee Haiti presidential slaying case

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judicial official tells The Associated Press that Haiti’s government has nominated a fifth judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil spoke with the AP on Tuesday. It’s not yet clear whether Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire will accept the nomination. Wesser could not be immediately reached for comment. His appointment comes as the investigation into the July 7 shooting at the former president’s private home stalls amid a high turnover of judges.