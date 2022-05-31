2nd body found after boat carrying 13 flips on Colorado lake

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that a rescue team located the body Tuesday in 107 feet of water at Lake Pueblo State Park after an all-night search. The victim’s identity hasn’t been made public. Eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when witnesses reported that high winds overturned the boat Sunday. The other victim identified as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle was pronounced dead at the scene.