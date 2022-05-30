Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing all 4 on board

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia say that a small plane that went off the radar has crashed, killing four people on board. A civil protection official said that search teams on Monday found the Cessna 182 plane near Brocanac, in central Croatia. The official said police have launched a probe into the accident. The plane went missing on Sunday after taking off from the Adriatic Sea port of Split toward Germany. Local media reported that the weather in the area was bad and that the pilot sent an appeal for help before crashing.