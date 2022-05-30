Lebanon questions auto tycoon Ghosn after Interpol notice

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say a judge has questioned disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, days after Lebanon received a wanted notice for him from Interpol. Monday’s development followed a new Red Notice given to Lebanon after the French prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre issued an international arrest warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault and four other people over money laundering and abuse of company assets. The judge asked French authorities to hand over the details of the case filed against Ghosn. The officials say that “if it is proven that he had committed crimes,” Ghosn will be put on trial in Lebanon since he holds Lebanese citizenship.