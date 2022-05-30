Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee meets Chinese premier

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee on Monday received an official letter of appointment from Beijing, a month before he is due to take over the leadership reins of the semi-autonomous city. Lee received his letter of appointment during a ceremony with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, during which Li congratulated him on his appointment as Hong Kong’s next chief executive. Li expressed full support for Lee as the city’s next leader, and urged Lee to develop the economy as well as improve the livelihoods of people.