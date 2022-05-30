French 32-year-old journalist is killed in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — The French news broadcaster BFM TV says a 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in Ukraine. It says the journalist was fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation. BFM TV said Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle” near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff. Macron tweeted he “was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot.”