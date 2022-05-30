Bus on school trip in Poland crashes into ditch; 5 injured

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in southern Poland say five people have been injured when a bus carrying nearly two dozen pupils on a school trip veered off a road and toppled into a ditch. Authorities said three of the injured were hospitalized after Monday’s crash near the village of Roztoka but their lives weren’t in danger. Police said the bus was carrying 23 seventh graders and three teachers in addition to the driver. They were traveling from Rzeszow to the southern mountain resort of Zakopane. The cause of the crash was under investigation.