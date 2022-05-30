Australia’s Labor Party wins enough seats to govern alone

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left Labor Party has secured enough seats to hold an outright majority in the House as vote counting from an election 10 days ago continues. That means new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party will be able to govern alone — although it’s possible they might seek deals with other parties to strengthen their hand. The calculus remains different in the Senate, where the Labor Party will likely need help from other liberals to command a majority. With about 80% of the vote counted, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. projected Labor will win at least 76 of the 150 House seats, the minimum required to form a majority government.