3 more bodies found after deadly Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have found the bodies of three missing boaters after two motorboats collided on a Georgia river, bringing the death toll from the crash to five people. Authorities said two people were found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller tells WTOC-TV that the bodies of the three missing boaters were recovered Sunday morning. Authorities said at least four people were taken to hospitals. The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month.