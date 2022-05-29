1B meth pills: East, SE Asia drug industry hits ominous peak

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The number of methamphetamine tablets seized in East and Southeast Asia exceeded a billion last year, highlighting the scale of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said the sum is seven times the amount seized by law enforcement agencies a decade ago. Methamphetamine is easy to manufacture and has supplanted opium and its derivative heroin to become the dominant illegal drug in Southeast Asia for use and export. The U.N. agency’s report issued Monday says Laos has become a major gateway for trafficking drugs out of Myanmar and syndicates are targeting Cambodia as a site to produce illegal drugs.